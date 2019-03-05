null
Així són ara els actors de «Sensación de vivir»

Les imatges més recents del repartiment de la sèrie que va marcar tota una generació

El repartiment de «Sensación de vivir».
El repartiment de «Sensación de vivir». YouTube

A. D. 'Sensación de vivir' va ser una de les sèries més vistes pel jovent dels 90 i els seus personatges van ser el referent de tota una generació. L'argument no era altre que el del dia a dia d'un grup d'adolescents rics de Beverly Hills, 90210 (el nom original de la sèrie), amb els seus embolics amorosos, els seus problemes i les seves hores a l'institut de West Beverly Hills.

Alguns dels protagonistes de 'Sensación de vivir' van tenir el trampolí perfecte per saltar a la fama, però pocs s'han mantingut a dalt de tot. I ara, aquests dies, tornen a ser notícia per dos fets ben diferents. El primer és la sobtada mort de Luke Perry, que interpretava a Dylan McKay. I l'altra, perquè fa tot just unes setmanes tots ells es van retrobar per protagonitzar un 'reboot' de la sèrie, que tindrà sis episodis i s'estrenarà aquest estiu. Arran del rodatge hem pogut descobrir quin aspecte tenen ara els actors i les actrius.

Shannen Doherty
Doherty encarnava a Brenda Walsh ala sèrie, i quan va acabar va participar a 'Embrujadas' de 1998 a 2001 i va aparèixer en un 'remake' de '90210'. Durant el 2017 va superar un càncer de mama, que actualment es troba en remissió. Així es veu ara en un selfie que la mateixa actriu va pujar a Instagram:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Sometimes there's just so much to say that you have nothing to say... ya know?

Una publicación compartida de ShannenDoherty (@theshando) el



Jennie Garth
Garth era Kelly Taylor a la sèrie i, igual que Doherty, va participar en el 'remake' de '90210'. Va tenir tres filles amb el també actor Peter Facinelli, de qui més tard es va divorciar. El seu últim paper va ser el d'Abby Reynolds en la pel·lícula 'Quiéreme sempre'. Així és Jennie ara:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I loved staying at @langhamChicago this weekend, my room was gorgeous, the special amenities ???? and the staff was flawless!! The pool at #ChuanSpa @Langhamchicago was the perfect place to escape the chilly weather and get some #selfcare time in .  This week is all about #love ??so check out the Langham's #Valentinesday offer and make the most of it!! link in my bio for more info #LovingLangham ??

Una publicación compartida de Jennie ?? (@jenniegarth) el



Gabrielle Carteris
Era Andrea Zuckerman a 'Sensació de vivir'. El seu paper més recent és el de Julie Bell en la sèrie policíaca NCIS. Així es veu en un 'selfie' del seu compte d'Instagram:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#USCapitol On the Hill. Standing up for #SAGAFTRAMEMBERS and artist's rights. Proud to be #union

Una publicación compartida de Gabrielle Carteris (@gabriellecarteris) el



Brian Austin Green
Va aparèixer a 'Smallville', 'Mujeres desesperadas' i fins i tot a 'Terminator'. Va ser David Silver a 'Sensación de vivir'. Es va casar amb Megan Fox, amb qui té tres fills. Aquí pots veure'l en un vídeo del seu compte d'Instagram:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#keepdereksafe

Una publicación compartida de Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) el



Tori Spelling
És la filla d'Aaron Spelling, el director de la sèrie, en la qual va interpretar a Donna Martin. Va gravar un 'reality show' sobre la seva vida ('True Tori' juntament amb el seu marit, Dean McDermott. Va crear 'Mistery Girls', una sèrie en la qual també va participar Jennie Garth. Així és Tori ara:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

FRI-YAY! This Unicorn ?? Mom couldn't be more excited that it's about to be the weekend... I miss my kiddos! . I'm so proud of all the amazing things my 4 oldest babes accomplish while they are in school Monday thru Friday. And, I'm so grateful for our school and amazing teachers that teach, care, and love them all week long but I do long for the weekends when I can spend 24/7 with all 5 of my kiddos... . They grow up so quickly that at this young precious time I hate missing a moment with them.?????????? . Anyone else feel the same way? . #CantWaitForPickup #friyay #unicornbabies #mamaoffive . . Unicorn Glam Squad... Makeup by @carissamariee_beauty Hair style by @alexiakaranikolaou . Hair color, cut, and extensions by @laurarugetti / @thebeautycan . Lips ?? #powerlips colors #perfection and #breadwinner by @beautywithtorispelling www.beautywithtori.com

Una publicación compartida de Tori Spelling (@torispelling) el



Ian Ziering
Va ser Steve Sanders a 'Beverly Hills 90210'. Va fer de Finn Shepard en les pel·lícules de 'Sharknado' (l'última, el 2018) i segueix actuant a dia d'avui. Va tenir dos fills amb Nikki Ziering. Així és avui:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.

Una publicación compartida de Ian Ziering (@ianziering) el



Jason Priestley
L'altre gran protagonista inicial, Brandon Walsh. Va deixar la sèrie el 1998. Aquesta és la divertida foto de comparació de l'ara i de quan rodava 'Sensación de vivir' que va publicar recentment a Instagram:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Too funny that I came across this today of all days... what a difference 29 years makes! @90210onfox #90210onfox

Una publicación compartida de jason_priestley (@jason_priestley) el


