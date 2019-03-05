Així són ara els actors de «Sensación de vivir»

Les imatges més recents del repartiment de la sèrie que va marcar tota una generació

A. D. 'Sensación de vivir' va ser una de les sèries més vistes pel jovent dels 90 i els seus personatges van ser el referent de tota una generació. L'argument no era altre que el del dia a dia d'un grup d'adolescents rics de Beverly Hills, 90210 (el nom original de la sèrie), amb els seus embolics amorosos, els seus problemes i les seves hores a l'institut de West Beverly Hills.



Alguns dels protagonistes de 'Sensación de vivir' van tenir el trampolí perfecte per saltar a la fama, però pocs s'han mantingut a dalt de tot. I ara, aquests dies, tornen a ser notícia per dos fets ben diferents. El primer és la sobtada mort de Luke Perry, que interpretava a Dylan McKay. I l'altra, perquè fa tot just unes setmanes tots ells es van retrobar per protagonitzar un 'reboot' de la sèrie, que tindrà sis episodis i s'estrenarà aquest estiu. Arran del rodatge hem pogut descobrir quin aspecte tenen ara els actors i les actrius.



Shannen Doherty

Doherty encarnava a Brenda Walsh ala sèrie, i quan va acabar va participar a 'Embrujadas' de 1998 a 2001 i va aparèixer en un 'remake' de '90210'. Durant el 2017 va superar un càncer de mama, que actualment es troba en remissió. Així es veu ara en un selfie que la mateixa actriu va pujar a Instagram:





Garth era Kelly Taylor a la sèrie i, igual que Doherty, va participar en el 'remake' de '90210'. Va tenir tres filles amb el també actor Peter Facinelli, de qui més tard es va divorciar. El seu últim paper va ser el d'Abby Reynolds en la pel·lícula 'Quiéreme sempre'. Així és Jennie ara:Era Andrea Zuckerman a 'Sensació de vivir'. El seu paper més recent és el de Julie Bell en la sèrie policíaca NCIS. Així es veu en un 'selfie' del seu compte d'Instagram:Va aparèixer a 'Smallville', 'Mujeres desesperadas' i fins i tot a 'Terminator'. Va ser David Silver a 'Sensación de vivir'. Es va casar amb Megan Fox, amb qui té tres fills. Aquí pots veure'l en un vídeo del seu compte d'Instagram:És la filla d'Aaron Spelling, el director de la sèrie, en la qual va interpretar a Donna Martin. Va gravar un 'reality show' sobre la seva vida ('True Tori' juntament amb el seu marit, Dean McDermott. Va crear 'Mistery Girls', una sèrie en la qual també va participar Jennie Garth. Així és Tori ara:Va ser Steve Sanders a 'Beverly Hills 90210'. Va fer de Finn Shepard en les pel·lícules de 'Sharknado' (l'última, el 2018) i segueix actuant a dia d'avui. Va tenir dos fills amb Nikki Ziering. Així és avui:L'altre gran protagonista inicial, Brandon Walsh. Va deixar la sèrie el 1998. Aquesta és la divertida foto de comparació de l'ara i de quan rodava 'Sensación de vivir' que va publicar recentment a Instagram: