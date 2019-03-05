Així són ara els actors de «Sensación de vivir»

A. D.
'Sensación de vivir' va ser una de les sèries més vistes pel jovent dels 90 i els seus personatges van ser el referent de tota una generació. L'argument no era altre que el del dia a dia d'un grup d'adolescents rics de Beverly Hills, 90210 (el nom original de la sèrie), amb els seus embolics amorosos, els seus problemes i les seves hores a l'institut de West Beverly Hills.
Alguns dels protagonistes de 'Sensación de vivir' van tenir el trampolí perfecte per saltar a la fama, però pocs s'han mantingut a dalt de tot. I ara, aquests dies, tornen a ser notícia per dos fets ben diferents. El primer és la sobtada mort de Luke Perry, que interpretava a Dylan McKay. I l'altra, perquè fa tot just unes setmanes tots ells es van retrobar per protagonitzar un 'reboot' de la sèrie, que tindrà sis episodis i s'estrenarà aquest estiu. Arran del rodatge hem pogut descobrir quin aspecte tenen ara els actors i les actrius.
Shannen Doherty
Doherty encarnava a Brenda Walsh ala sèrie, i quan va acabar va participar a 'Embrujadas' de 1998 a 2001 i va aparèixer en un 'remake' de '90210'. Durant el 2017 va superar un càncer de mama, que actualment es troba en remissió. Així es veu ara en un selfie que la mateixa actriu va pujar a Instagram:
I loved staying at @langhamChicago this weekend, my room was gorgeous, the special amenities ???? and the staff was flawless!! The pool at #ChuanSpa @Langhamchicago was the perfect place to escape the chilly weather and get some #selfcare time in . This week is all about #love ??so check out the Langham's #Valentinesday offer and make the most of it!! link in my bio for more info #LovingLangham ??
FRI-YAY! This Unicorn ?? Mom couldn't be more excited that it's about to be the weekend... I miss my kiddos! . I'm so proud of all the amazing things my 4 oldest babes accomplish while they are in school Monday thru Friday. And, I'm so grateful for our school and amazing teachers that teach, care, and love them all week long but I do long for the weekends when I can spend 24/7 with all 5 of my kiddos... . They grow up so quickly that at this young precious time I hate missing a moment with them.?????????? . Anyone else feel the same way? . #CantWaitForPickup #friyay #unicornbabies #mamaoffive . . Unicorn Glam Squad... Makeup by @carissamariee_beauty Hair style by @alexiakaranikolaou . Hair color, cut, and extensions by @laurarugetti / @thebeautycan . Lips ?? #powerlips colors #perfection and #breadwinner by @beautywithtorispelling www.beautywithtori.com
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
